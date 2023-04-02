Judo federations of France and United States team up for Paris 2024 and LA 2028 preparations

France Judo and USA Judo have announced they have entered a partnership as part of preparations for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The two federations are joining forces to share their resources and expertise in order to accelerate the promotion and development of judo in the United States, create opportunities for cultural exchanges and develop shared training in France and the United States.

Judo programmes for all will thus be set up in schools in the United States.

Supported by the Agency for French Education Abroad and France Judo, these programmes will involve 17,500 students from 47 Franco-American schools located across the United States.

France Judo, whose team is pictured celebrating mixed team gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has teamed up with USA Judo to create training camps for the Paris 2024 and LA 2028 Olympics ©Getty Images

France Judo and USA Judo - who have won, respectively, 60 and 14 Olympic medals - will set up joint training camps for national cadet, junior and Para judo teams in dojos and training centres in the United States and France.

Stéphane Nomis, President of France Judo said: "I am convinced that our partnership will be a key element for the success of the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, by creating closer links between the sports communities of our two countries and by strengthening the practice and visibility of judo on the international scene.

"The French Judo Federation is honoured to work with USA Judo to make this event a true moment of sharing and sporting excellence."

Keith Bryant, chief executive of USA Judo added: "Having a partnership with the highly successful French Judo Federation is a great example of mutual prosperity, as judo founder Jigoro Kano did.

"United and sharing programmes and resources in France in the United States will propel our two organisations."