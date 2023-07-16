FIFA unveils Technical Study Group for 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

FIFA has unveiled its Technical Study Group (TSG) which will provide detailed analysis of all 64 matches at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which starts on July 20.

The TSG will also be responsible for selecting the players for the FIFA awards, which include the Adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball prizes; the Adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Boot awards; the Adidas Golden Glove; the FIFA Young Player Award; and the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

The 12-strong team features members from all six confederations.

Led by Jill Ellis, who coached the United States to World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019, the TSG consists of Nadine Angerer and Anja Mittag of Germany, Chan Yuen Ting of Hong Kong, Gemma Grainger of England, Aline Pellegrino of Brazil, Anna Signeul of Sweden, Clémentine Touré from the Ivory Coast, Mónica Vergara Rubio of Mexico, Kirsty Yallop of Aotearoa New Zealand, Belinda Wilson of Australia and Pascal Zuberbühler of Switzerland.

"The game is constantly evolving," said Ellis.

A newly instituted Technical Study Group will provide key data throughout the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for public and team use ©Getty Images

"The role of the TSG is obviously to analyse individual players and teams, and to provide information and knowledge - not only for the competing teams, but also for the general public.

"It’s a lens looking specifically at women’s football.

"How is it evolving?

"What are the trends moving forward?

"What are the important elements of the game?

"The statistical analysis allows teams to go beyond what they see with their eyes alone, but also supports that with metrics and numbers to help analyse opponents and obviously themselves as a team."

During the event, FIFA will share the most modern metrics and performance data in the tournament's history with the worldwide TV and online audience, as well as with the participating teams and their players.

FIFA's TSG will carry out technical, tactical and physical analysis during World Cup with the findings to be published on the FIFA Training Centre and other FIFA platforms.

Besides analysing the on-field action, the TSG will study trends and benchmarks for the future of the women’s game and their impact on coach education and talent development.

A multi-page report containing match statistics relating to the in- and out-of-possession phases on both team and individual levels will be supplied after every game.

The TSG will be supported by 52 football analysts, two data analysts, data scientists and data engineers apiece and three performance analysts, all under the leadership of Harry Lowe - team lead, football performance analysis - and Tom Gardner - lead of football performance insights.

Ellis is currently President of the San Diego Wave.

Angerer and Mittag were in the German team that won the 2007 World Cup and both are now coaching.

Former England player Grainger is now head coach of the Welsh women's team.

Chan Yuen Ting was named AFC Women's Coach of the Year 2016 and is now head coach of Jiangsu Ladies.

Pellegrino, a silver medallist at the 2004 Olympics with Brazil, is currently a competition manager at the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Signeul, the vastly experienced Swedish coach, has recently led the women’s senior national teams of Scotland, from 2005 to 2017, and Finland, from 2017 to 2022.

Touré, a former Ivory Coast international, now coaches the team.

Vergara Rubio, a former Mexico defender, spent a spell in charge of her national team.

Yallop represented New Zealand until retirement in 2017.

Wilson is currently senior technical development manager in the FIFA women’s football development department.