The indigenous flags of New Zealand and Australia will be on display at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup matches, it has been announced.

The decision taken by the international football body means that in each of the four hosting venues in New Zealand - Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington Stadium and Dunedin Stadium - the Tino Rangatiratanga/national Māori flag will be flown alongside the official flag.

Meanwhile in each of Australia’s six host stadiums, the Australian Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag will be flown alongside the official one.

The initiative is believed to be a first at a major FIFA tournament, as football’s governing body typically avoids any kind of political statement or posture.

This week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote to senior Government officials of the competition’s co-host nations to honour their support of a request received from the tournament’s all-women cultural advisory panel as well as Football Australia and New Zealand Football.

"FIFA recognises the importance of First Nations in Australia and Māori as tangata whenua in Aotearoa New Zealand in the hosting of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023," Infantino said.

The Australian women's football team pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Games with the Aboriginal flag ©Getty Images

"An important step in the delivery and preparation of the tournament was the establishment of an all-women cultural advisory panel to create enduring relationships in partnership with First Nations and Māori communities and to ensure meaningful engagement and inclusion for all cultural touchpoints across the tournament.

"This week… FIFA has acknowledged the request made by the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Cultural Advisory Panel, Football Australia and New Zealand Football, which was supported by the governments in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

"These significant flags express a spirit of mutual respect, national identity and recognition of Indigenous cultures for our hosts."

FIFA has taken steps to recognise the unique cultures and stories of both countries to ensure that they are respected throughout all aspects of this year's tournament.

All Host Cities feature the English wording alongside te reo Māori and First Nations Australian traditional place name translations, whilst traditional cultures are represented across all of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 branding.

First Nations and Māori cultures will also be strongly represented throughout team welcomes and on matchdays, including in ceremonies and through team captains' armbands.

The Māori flag will fly alongside the traditional New Zealand flag during FIFA Women's World Cup matches ©Getty Images

Throughout the tournament, FIFA will unveil other initiatives connected to the UN International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which is celebrated on August 9.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson commented: "Confirmation by FIFA that all official flags of Australia will be flown during the FIFA Women’s World Cup is an important moment for all Australians, particularly First Nations people.

"This decision will mean so much to so many."

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell added: "Hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 provides an opportunity to shape the way the tournament evolves and interacts with its hosts in future editions and in particular in recognising the rights of Indigenous people worldwide.

"Flying tino rangatiratanga at the tournament alongside the official country flag is a powerful symbol, reflecting the partnership between the Crown and Māori that is the foundation of this country.

"I want to thank FIFA for this decision, as well as acknowledge the work of the New Zealand Government and the tournament’s cultural advisory panel in achieving this outcome."

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will kick off on Thursday, July 20, when New Zealand play Norway at Eden Park, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, while Australia take on the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, Sydney/Wangal, on the same day.