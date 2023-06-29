Rainbow armbands set to be permitted at FIFA Women's World Cup after Qatar 2022 controversy

FIFA is set to allow rainbow armbands for captains at this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The armbands can be worn by players to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity.

FIFA has consulted with players and National Federations over the bands as it hopes to avoid the controversy that surrounded the accessories during the men's World Cup last year.

There are reports that the governing body has permitted a variety of different armbands that highlight a range of issues and causes.

These include support for the rights of indigenous people, inclusion, gender equality, education for all and ending violence against women.

Others carry slogans such as "unite for peace" and "football is joy, peace, hope, love, passion".

In March, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organisation had learned from the "OneLove" armband row and that a "solution would be in place" for the start of this year's World Cup scheduled from July 20 to August 20.

FIFA is determined to avoid a repeat of the armband controversy experienced at last year's World Cup ©Getty Images

FIFA has asked players to provide feedback on its proposal which proposes one option where different bands are worn as the tournament progresses.

England, Wales, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland had all planned to wear the armband during the Qatar 2022 World Cup but backed down after FIFA threatened them with on-field sanctions for players.

"Obviously, you hope it's not a last-minute call once we get there but it's something we want to do all year round and we've done previously," said England women's captain Leah Williamson earlier this year, although she will miss the tournament due to injury.

"The statement that was made at the Euros with every team participating was incredible, every picture we have with a trophy lift there's a rainbow armband in there.

"It's a great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much, so I hope it's the same."