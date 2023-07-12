Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) has said an independent investigation into a safe-sport complaint by three-time Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries found "no evidence that any of the allegations constituted harassment".

Humphries had won two-woman Olympic golds with Canada at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, but switched to the United States in 2019 following verbal and emotional abuse allegations made against BCS head coach Todd Hays.

BCS high-performance director Chris Le Bihan and then-President Sarah Storey were accused of a lack of support after Humphries reported her allegations.

An initial investigation found there was insufficient evidence to take action, but the Sports Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada ordered it to be re-opened in July 2021 after deeming the probe commissioned by BCS was not thorough, fair or reasonable.

BCS said its Board of Directors accepted the conclusions of the independent report, which "determined there was no evidence that any of the allegations constituted harassment and found no fault in BCS’s handling of this matter".

Tara McNeil was elected unopposed as BCS President last year after Storey opted not to seek re-election.

BCS President Tara McNeil said the case had reinforced its "commitment to creating and ensuring a safe training and competitive environment for all of our sport participants" ©Getty Images

She said BCS would "always put the health and safety of the people in our community first", and would not comment further on Humphries' case beyond her statement following the report.

"There are no winners in a situation such as this," McNeil said.

"It has always been, and continues to be, very important that all of our athletes, coaches, administrative staff, and volunteers have confidence that Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton will abide by its policies and treat all concerns with respect, professionalism and confidentiality.

"The only silver lining in this case is the demonstration that that confidence has not been misplaced.

"While this process has been very difficult for all parties involved, it has reinforced Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton’s commitment to creating and ensuring a safe training and competitive environment for all of our sport participants."

The director general of the Global Athlete group Rob Koehler questioned the findings of the investigation.

"Another 'independent' investigation favouring the national sport organisation, the same one that paid for the investigation," he wrote on Twitter.

"Athletes in Canada have no rights or protection."

Humphries replied to the tweet with a clapping emoji.

Hays and Le Bihan remain in their roles at BCS.

Representing the US, Humphries won the inaugural women's monobob Winter Olympics gold at Beijing 2022.