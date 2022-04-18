A documentary is set to be released detailing three-time Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries' legal battle with Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) and her success competing for the United States at Beijing 2022.

Humphries won two-woman Olympic titles representing Canada at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, as well as a bronze at Pyeongchang 2018, before switching to the US in September 2019 following verbal and emotional abuse allegations made against BCS head coach Todd Hays.

BCS high-performance director Chris Le Bihan and President Sarah Storey were accused of a lack of support after Humphries reported her allegations.

Hays, Le Bihan and Storey remain in their jobs after an initial investigation concluded there was insufficient evidence to take action, but the Sports Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada ruled that the probe comissioned by BCS was not thorough, fair or reasonable and ordered an investigation be re-opened.

Last month, a group calming to represent 87 past and present BCS athletes called on Le Bihan and Storey to step aside while an investigation into alleged governance and cultural failings is ongoing, having earlier call for their resignations.

The 36-year-old Humphries clinched the inaugural women's monobob Olympic title at Beijing 2022, becoming the first athlete to win Olympic gold for both the US and Canada.

Her story is set to become the subject of a documentary entitled Uphill Slide: The Kaillie Humphries Story, which is due to be released either later this year or in 2023.

Kaillie Humphries won two gold medals competing for Canada before switching nationality after alleging verbal and emotional abuse by head coach Todd Hays and a lack of support from senior BCS officials ©Getty Images

The documentary is being produced by The Good Karma Company, whose chief executive Scott Moore emphasised its importance for sharing Humphries' story.

"We think it's really important for Kaillie to be able to tell her story," Moore commented, as reported by the CBC.

"There was a narrative that clearly is turning out to be potentially not the correct narrative.

"I think there were many people who felt that Kaillie was the villain in the story; not only is there clarification needed to this story, and for her side of the story to come out, but it's also important for athlete empowerment, for female empowerment that she have a voice."

Humphries is hopeful that the documentary will encourage other athletes to speak out.

"Maybe it's a bit of a survival guide, maybe if it's a bit of a step by step," she said, quoted by the CBC.

"So, also why I want to do this is for an empowerment piece for other people."