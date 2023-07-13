Jocelyne Carrière has been appointed as the referee chair by Taekwondo Canada.

Carrière is a level two international referee and was a national poomsae official since 2020.

She has been part of the National Federation's officiating programme for over 15 years.

The Mascouche native is also a 5th Dan and has been Taekwondo Quebec referee chair since 2022.

"On behalf of Taekwondo Canada, I would like to congratulate Jocelyne on her appointment as Referee Chair," Taekwondo Canada executive director Dave Harris said.

Jocelyne Carrière will oversee the training and development Taekwondo Canada referees in her new role ©Getty Images

"Jocelyne’s hard work and dedication to the sport of taekwondo made her an excellent choice for the position.

"I look forward to working with her in the future."

In her new role, Carrière will oversee the training and development Taekwondo Canada referees.

She is also set to play a role in providing leadership during national and international events.