Captain Sports has been announced as the official apparel and equipment partner of Taekwondo Canada.

Under the five-year deal, Captain Sports, which is based in Ontario, will provide equipment to the national team and a provider of sports team wear to the public.

The agreement started during the recent National Championships in Toronto, where champions were crowned in youth, cadet, junior, senior and poomsae categories.

"This new deal with Captain Sports is a tremendous one for both parties," said Taekwondo Canada executive director Dave Harris.

"The ability to have the best apparel and service is important for our athletes and coaches.

"We believe that this new partnership will allow us to look our best when competing on the national and international levels."