Holders United States were among the winners on the opening day of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group A, which is being contested in Fingal, Ireland.

Six teams are participating in the group - holders United States, Britain, hosts Ireland, Australia, Botswana and Chinese Taipei - and are playing each other in a single round-robin format.

The top four teams reach the group’s playoff phase, with the winners of the final and repechage matches qualifying for the Women’s Softball World Cup Finals in 2024.

This is the first Women’s Softball World Cup to be held under a two-stage system, featuring group phases followed by a finals stage.

Groups B and C of the opening stage are due to be hosted in Spain and Italy later this month.

In Group A, the US, ranked number one in the world rankings and 12-time world champions, started their campaign today with a 5-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, the world number three.

🥎⚡🇬🇧 What a performance by Georgina Corrick. Corrick is our WBSC Player of the Day at the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/MzswCu6PKg — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) July 11, 2023

The US scored three runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run from Kiki Milloy.

Hosts Ireland, the world number 17, started their first ever hosting of a WBSC tournament with a 7-0 win over world number 43 Botswana.

In a contest that only lasted five innings, Ireland scored four in the third inning, with a run batted in double for Arianna Jarvis.

In the day’s other match at the Balbriggan All Weather Field, world number 16 Britain edged past Australia, world number 9, 2-0, thanks to a run from Kendyl Scott and a run on a double steal play.

Britain’s Georgina Corrick produced a star pitching performance, not giving up any runs through seven innings, and only allowing three hits.

Four matches are scheduled on the second day tomorrow - with Britain opening proceedings against Chinese Taipei before Ireland take on Australia in the day’s second game.

The US will be firm favourites in game three to beat Botswana, before the hosts Ireland are back in action in the final clash of the day against Chinese Taipei.