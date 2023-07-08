The Women's Softball World Cup Finals champion is set to be decided just five days before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begin.

The competition is set to run from July 15 to 21 in Buttrio and Castions di Strada in Italy following the group stage taking place this month.

"With the group stage around the corner, it's hard to find a better time to announce that the greatest softball teams and players in the world will be competing again in Europe in the summer of 2024," said World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) softball chair Craig Cress.

"Next year's Finals will be the culmination of the first two-stage World Cup in WBSC history, with the best of the best in the softball world playing in Italy with the women's softball world title on the line."

The Finals will be an eight-team single round robin and is scheduled to be contested at the Campo Comunale di Softball and Campo di Baseball-Softball G. Michelutti in Friuli Venezia Giuli.

The pool stage is due begin on Tuesday (July 11) at Bremore Castle in Balbriggan in Ireland with Group A before Group B runs from July 18 to 22 in Valencia.

Buttrio and Castions di Strada are also hosting preliminary round fixtures with the Group C games from July 22 to 26.

The top two teams from each of the three groups and two wild cards will then advance to next year's Finals while host nation Italy has already secured its spot.

"After the 2021 European Championship and the Women's Softball World Cup Group C tournament this month, hosting the Finals of the Women's Softball World Cup in 2024 is the fulfilment of a truly exciting journey for us," Italian Baseball Softball Federation President Andrea Marcon said.

"The expected success and attention of the WBSC Softball World Cup in Italy, with the precious support of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, makes for a perfect sporting summer at the top for the Old Continent with the Finals fitting perfectly between the UEFA European Championship, from June 14th to July 14th and the Olympic Games in Paris, from July 26th to August 11th."