Tickets have now gone on sale for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women's Softball World Cup Group stage set to take place in Ireland, Spain, and Italy next month.

The competition is the first WBSC tournament to be held under the new two-stage system.

It sees a total of 18 teams split into three pools with the top two teams in each, plus two wildcards, advancing to next year's finals in Italy.

Weekly passes for the three hosts will be available for €60 (£50/$65) while day passes are priced at €15 (£12/$16) and the playoffs at €20 (£17/$21).

Fans have until June 18 to buy the weekly pass before only day tickets are available beyond then.

Group A action is due to begin first from July 11 to 15 in Balbriggan in Ireland with Australia, Botswana, Great Britain, Chinese Taipei, and the United States set to compete for the qualifying spot alongside the hosts.

China, Cuba, Spain, The Netherlands, Puerto Rico, and South Africa are then scheduled to play in Group B from July 18 to 22 in Valencia.

Group C is scheduled to see Canada, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Venezuela meet in Castions di Strada and Buttrio from July 22 to 26.

The Finals are also due to take place in Italy's Buttrio and Castions di Strada, although exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

It is set to be made up of eight teams including the hosts, the first and second-placed sides from the three groups, and one wildcard.