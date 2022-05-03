The International Boxing Association (IBA) has announced a successful trial of impact-sensing mouthguards, which the governing body says could enhance safety and the scoring of bouts.

The trial took place during the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) European Youth Championships.

The IBA said several National Federations participated in the trial, which saw data captured from the mouthguards and transmitted with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

Data is expected to be used to help aid research on brain health.

The IBA has suggested the data could also help to verify judging of competition bouts.

IBA and EUBC Medical Commission chair Ioannis Filippatos, who was elected EUBC President on Saturday (April 30), said the project was part of efforts to help the IBA review measures around head impacts and brain health.

"With this new initiative, IBA has become a leader in generating primary research on this very important aspect of athlete welfare," Filippatos said.

"The research is at a very early stage, and the pilot project was aimed at understanding the best way to gather more data in the future.

"Meanwhile, IBA will continue to review our measures around head impacts and brain health - including the use of the Standard Concussion Assessment Tool for athletes, return to play protocols and the relevant provisions of the IBA Medical Rules."

The IBA said the impact-sensing mouthguards were used to record head impact data.

The mouthguards are fitted with accelerometers, gyroscopes and transmitters.

This allows for data to be studied and used in real time.

The mouthguards have been viewed as a tool to help ringside doctors and judges ©Getty Images

The IBA has opened the door for data to be used to support ringside doctors and judges, with the potential to evaluate how closely the data matches with scoring.

IBA Referees and Judges Committee chair Chris Roberts said there was no expectation of removing judges at this stage, but the technology was another tool that could be used by officials.

"IBA will leave no stone unturned when it comes to ways of ensuring a fair fight, as we work to implement comprehensive improvements in the way boxing is judged," Roberts said.

"Comprehensive background checks consider the digital footprint of individuals, and artificial intelligence-driven tools have already demonstrated their usefulness in helping IBA to improve sports integrity.

"We look forward to seeing how these mouthguards might be able to add to our growing box of high tech tools."

Competition integrity has been a key area for the IBA to tackle.

The IBA, formerly known as AIBA, was suspended as the Olympic governing body for the sport by the IOC in June 2019 due to concerns over the organisation’s finances, refereeing and judging and governance.

It was stripped of the right to organise the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020, which was instead run by a group of IOC members and officials, and may not be reinstated in time for Paris 2024.