More than 60 countries to participate in AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship

A total of 64 have registered to take part in the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 that is set to begin tomorrow.

The tournament is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF).

UAE, Brazil and Colombia have entered maximum athletes at the event that will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The first day of the event will see competitions in the kids, infant and junior categories while the second day will feature athletes in the youth, teen and masters divisions.

The third and final day of the event is reserved for amateurs and professionals.

"The AJP Tour UAE National Championship plays a crucial role in improving the preparedness of the athletes for various international competitions in the upcoming months, particularly the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship scheduled for early November," Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAEJJF, said.

"As the championship offers 1000 points in the AJP ranking for first-place winners, athletes from various countries are enthusiastic about participating to enhance their point standings and improve their annual ranking.

"Those with the highest rankings from each country will have the opportunity to be invited to compete at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, gaining an advantage in the bracket and a chance to win the Best Player Award in their respective category or continent at the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards."

A team from Sharjah is also due to participate in the tournament and hopes to make the most of the "unique opportunity".

"We have over 200 male and female fighters participating in the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the majority of whom are under 18 years old," Taha Abdel Sattar, secretary of jiu-jitsu at the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, said.

"Our objective, as always, is to achieve significant progress and secure a number of medals in various categories.

"Our athletes in the under 18 categories currently dominate the overall club standings in AJP ranking.

"This tournament presents a unique opportunity to bolster our athletes' point standings and solidify our lead."