The Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIT) has announced that the deadline has been extended for athletes to compete at the International Workers and Amateurs in Sports Confederation (CSIT) World Sports Games.

Fighters have been given until June 5 to register for the Games, scheduled to run from September 5 to 10 in Emilia-Romagna in Italy.

Under-14 and under-16 age categories are set to be contested as well as masters events for athletes aged between 35 and 39, 40 and 44, 45 and 49, and 50 and older.

Athletes that competed at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships as adults will not be permitted to compete in the masters events.

There is a possibility that all categories could be merged at the event in Italy if there are not enough participants.





The JJIF said the CSIT World Sports Games would offer a "cultural experience" as well as "fun and new opportunities".

"These Games are not multi-sport games for top athletes, but for all amateurs from different countries and cultures all over the world," a statement from the JJIF read.

"Not only is the organisation of competitions in the foreground, but also organising a huge festival with the spirit of the beautiful region Emilia-Romagna at the famous Adriatic Sea coast.

"The objectives are the gathering of sports friends as a worldwide family, to advance making friends as well as the exchange of information, expertise and experiences within the multi-sport community of CSIT and its partners."