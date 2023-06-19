Four finalists have been selected for the Milan Cortina 2026 young reporters' programme, with the winners set to get early experience by being sent to cover next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon.

The quartet were all invited to the Organising Committee headquarters for the next edition of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in under three years' time.

They met with chief executive Andrea Varnier to share their ideas, with the group described as "enthusiastic, enterprising, curious and determined".

The programme launched in February and two of the reporters will now be chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to win a trip to the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Christian Leo Dufour, also 23, is from Aosta and studying journalism in Milan, while 21-year-old Claudia Gasparino from Genoa attends the University of Stirling in Scotland.

The four finalists met Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier ©Milan Cortina 2026

The 23-year-old Matteo Blacks from Pavia is also at university in Milan.

The pair chosen to travel to Gangwon 2024 will shadow senior journalists and IOC representatives while at the Youth Olympics.

They will also be given specialist training on sports reporting.

"The choice will not be easy," Milan Cortina 2026 said.

"The four brilliant reporters all dream of flying to Gangwon 2024.

"Excited and curious, they told their stories with ease and professionalism.

"They study in prestigious universities, including foreign ones, they are ambitious, enterprising, eager for new experiences and curious to open up to new perspectives."