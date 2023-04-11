Football Australia are celebrating the milestone of 100 days until the FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being co-hosted with New Zealand, by unveiling a mosaic of significant moments that have followed the launch of the Legacy '23 plan.

The Legacy '23 is a strategic plan that aims to increase the growth of women in football and being able to reach gender parity in participation, which would make them the first community to do so.

Since its launch in February 2021, the plan has been able to securing federal and state funding that attributed to 79 per cent of the infrastructure needed for the tournament.

However, only 40 per cent of football facilities in the nation are considered female-friendly.

In New South Wales, it is only 24 per cent.

Anika Wells, the Sports Minister, expressed how crucial the Women's World Cup is to the country.

"In 100 days, this World Cup will change lives… not just for players, but for fans captivated in stadiums and for the children watching on believing they too can be great," said Wells.

The Legacy '23 project aims to reach gender parity for football in Australia ©Getty Images

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup is crucial to providing opportunities to increase football and sport participation by women and girls and we must work together to ensure this becomes reality.

"The Government has provided significant financial, operational and policy support to the FIFA Women’s World Cup to help promote cultural change through sport and ensure the tournament leaves a positive legacy for decades."

James Johnson, the chief executive of Football Australia, also spoke on the topic.

"Our Legacy ‘23 Plan has laid the groundwork for Football Australia to leverage the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to revolutionise the future of women’s football and the way in which women and girls across the country participate in sport," said Johnson.

“As we strive to become Australia’s first community sport to reach gender parity, we will continue to work collaboratively with Federal and State Governments, and our commercial partners to capitalise on the growth this event will bring to our game and to unlock further opportunities to support the country’s largest club-based participation sport."

James Johnson says Football Australia wants to revolutionise the way female athletes compete in sports ©Getty Images

The Legacy '23 plan has had many key accomplishments over the past two years, ranging from development camps, initiatives that promote diversity, investments in programmes, creating infrastructures and implementation of licensing systems.

Their most notable achievement was the creation of the Home of the Matildas at La Trobe University, Melbourne, which is the largest football-specific infrastructure project in Australia’s history.

The infrastructure is worth AUD116 million (£62 million/$77 million/€71 million) and has a purpose-built, ultramodern national training centre that will be used by the Commbank Matildas.

Along with the 2023 Women's World Cup, Australia have bid for the 2026 Women's Asian Cup, as they look to continue building the legacy.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20, with a record 32 teams competing, surpassing the 24 nations in previous competitions.