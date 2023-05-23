Tickets for Paris 2024 Paralympics to go on sale on October 9

Organisers have announced that tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympics will go on sale on October 9.

The tickets will go on sale via a single platform - tickets.paris2024.org - with 2.8 million set to be available to cover the whole competition.

Unlike the Olympics, there will be no draws for purchasing timeslots, with tickets on sale and "accessible in real time."

More than 500,000 tickets are set to be offered for €15 (£13/$16), with half of all tickets available for €25 (£21/$26).

Meanwhile so-called "exceptional sessions" and "the best seats" are set to be available for €100 (£86/$107).

Organisers say the aim of the pricing is to allow as many people as possible to experience the Paralympic Games in the French capital, scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8.

"Paris 2024 wishes to enable as many people as possible, particularly families, to discover this event in order to increase public enthusiasm and appreciation for Paralympic athletes and sports, while showcasing this increasingly popular elite sports competition," organisers said.

Meanwhile, the second phase of ticket sales for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been hailed as "an unprecedented success" after it set new sales records.

The phase closed on Friday (May 19) and at its conclusion 1.89 million tickets had been sold in a week covering all 767 sessions.

A total of four million people signed up for the draw for the second phase of ticket sales, with demand surpassing the amount of tickets available.

Judo sessions where Teddy Riner is due to compete sold out during the second phase of ticket sales for the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

There were purchasers from 178 countries, with the French public purchasing 63.5 per cent of the tickets available in this phase.

Tickets sold in this phase covers all sports on the Olympic programme, except surfing, which is being held in Tahiti.

Team sports were the highest sellers - with football in first place for tickets sold, followed by basketball, handball, athletics and volleyball.

Tickets in all categories for triathlon, sport climbing, BMX racing, BMX freestyle and breaking sold out on the first day they became available, while 3x3 basketball finals and judo sessions where French three-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner is due to compete have also sold out.

Tickets priced at €90 (£78/$96) for the Opening Ceremony, due to be staged on the River Seine, also sold out within two hours.

In total 6.8 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics have been sold, which organisers say surpasses initial estimates.

Ticket sales are set to be opened up again this year, on a date to be confirmed, to competitions held outside Paris.

This is set to cover football in Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice, Marseille, Lyon and Saint-Etienne, as well as handball and basketball in Lille.

For this phase, direct sales will be used, and sales will be open to those in France and abroad.