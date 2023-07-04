Henderson named as new President of Hockey Canada as it aims to recover from sexual assault scandal

Katherine Henderson has been appointed as the new President and chief executive of Hockey Canada as the governing body aims to move on from a sexual assault scandal.

Henderson, who has spent the past seven years as Curling Canada’s chief executive, replaces Scott Smith, who was forced to resign as Hockey Canada President in the wake of the revelations, which also led to the resignation of the entire Board of Directors.

The controversy began in May 2022 when it became known that Hockey Canada had settled a case for CAD$3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship team.

There were then revelations that the organisation had paid CAD$8.9 million (£5.8 million/$6.4 million/€6.6 million) in 21 settlements over claims of sexual assault since 1989.

Following the revelations public funds were frozen and several sponsors, including Nike, pulled their support.

Retired judge and former Olympic sprinter Hugh Fraser was elected chair in December 2022 as the organisation started carrying out reforms.

In April 2023, Hockey Canada met conditions for its public funding to be reinstated, becoming a full-signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, reviewing and implementing recommendations from an independent governance review conducted last November and committing to more frequent reporting to the Canadian Government.

As part of the reforms, a search was started for a new President and chief executive who "aligned with the vision" of the organisation’s new Board, with Henderson selected for the post.

Public funds were frozen and sponsors pulled their support for Hockey Canada after revelations that paid nearly CAD$9 million in settlements following sexual assault claims ©Getty Images

"Katherine has the track record and experience to lead the ongoing transformation of Hockey Canada," said Fraser.

"With her at the helm we are confident that we will continue to take the steps necessary to ensure hockey is a safe and inclusive sport and that Hockey Canada benefits from best-in-class governance."

Speaking after her appointment Henderson described the future of hockey as "limitless."

"As a winter sport nation, with a long tradition in our ice and snow sports, playing and watching hockey is undeniably a part of who we are as Canadians," said Henderson.

"I am looking forward to working with our Board and staff, our athletes, our members and local associations, our corporate and hockey partners, and our fans and participants to ensure that all Canadians have a personal hockey experience that is right for them."

During her time at Curling Canada Henderson led initiatives to introduce new Canadians to the sport and led a move to secure pay equality for the country’s men’s and women’s hockey teams.

Before joining Curling Canada she served as senior vice-president of marketing and revenue for the Toronto 2015 Pan American and Parapan American Games Organising Committee, contributing to the Games setting attendance, ticket sales and television ratings records.

Henderson, who will be based in Toronto, is set to begin her new role on September 4.