Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) chief executive David Shoemaker has backed plans for a public inquiry into the country's sporting abuse scandal.

Thousands of athletes have come forward to allege a "toxic culture" across Canadian sport.

Some have already testified at Parliamentary hearings about physical and mental abuse and harassment they have received from coaches and other staff.

Those in leadership positions have been accused of turning a blind eye while athletes have said they feared repercussions if they made a complaint.

Last month, Canada's Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge ordered the creation of a public registry of people who have been sanctioned which should be created within a year.

She ruled that national bodies must have at least one athlete on their Boards by 2025 to maintain federal funding, while non-disclosure agreements cannot be used to prevent athletes from reporting any abuse they have experienced or witnessed.

Minutes of Board meetings must be posted online, as well as financial statements.

In January, Sarah-Eve Pelletier was appointed as Canada's first sport integrity commissioner.

St-Onge also said that a public inquiry was a legitimate request.

"I deeply believe that sport, when done right, is an incredible force for good," said Shoemaker in front of Members of Parliament.

Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, left, said a public inquiry was a legitimate request ©Getty Images

"An unsafe sport system is an unacceptable sports system.

"I do think that an inquiry that hears survivors and is trauma-informed should happen.

"I'm glad Minister St-Onge has committed to one."

The COC has already pledged CAD$1 million (£592,000/$737,000/€675,000) for education to prevent abuse in sport.

Officials from the Canadian Fencing Federation have become the latest to be grilled by politicians after Hockey Canada, Canada Soccer and Gymnastics Canada.

Emily Mason, a former fencer, told a hearing she was a "broken individual" after quitting the sport aged just 17.

Shoemaker said there was a danger of abuse at club, provincial and territorial level.

"I believe deeply that an under-resourced system is a safe-sport risk," he said.

"It's going to require a high degree of co-operation between the federal and provincial and territorial Governments.

"Change is happening.

"It has been too slow for the witnesses who shared their tragic stories before this committee.

"All of us in sport, especially those of us in leadership positions, bear responsibility for that.

"We have to ensure that going forward it doesn't happen again."