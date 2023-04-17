Hockey Canada has announced that it has met a series of conditions to regain funding from the country’s Government after being at the centre of a sexual assault scandal.

Public funds were frozen and several sponsors, including Nike, pulled their support last year after Hockey Canada came under fire over its handling of allegations of sexual misconduct.

It emerged in May last year that Hockey Canada had settled a case for CAD$3.55 million (£2.2 million/$2.7 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who claimed was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s gold medal-winning 2018 World Junior Championship team.

There were then revelations that the organisation had paid CAD$8.9 million (£5.8 million/$6.4 million/€6.6 million) in 21 settlements over claims of sexual assault since 1989.

In some instances, cases were settled using money from Hockey Canada's National Equity Fund, generated by membership fees and investments.

The scandals led to the resignation of the organisation’s chief executive and President Scott Smith, as well as the entire Hockey Canada Board of Directors in October last year.

Hugh Fraser, a retired judge and former Olympic sprinter, was elected as the new chair of Hockey Canada last December with the aim of carrying out reforms.

Nike was among the sponsors that refused to support Hockey Canada following revelations of the sexual assault scandal ©Getty Images

Hockey Canada announced that it had to met three conditions outlined by Canadian Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge for public funding to be reinstated.

These included becoming a full-signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, review and implement the recommendations from the independent governance review conducted last November and commit to more frequent reporting to the Government of Canada.

"Today marks an important milestone for Hockey Canada in our journey to earn and maintain the trust of Canadians," said Fraser.

"While I would like to thank Minister St-Onge and the Government for their vote of confidence and for their ongoing efforts to prioritise safe sport in Canada, I also wish to stress that we still have work to do to change the culture of our sport.

"This is a significant moment for the future of Hockey Canada, and hockey in Canada, as it will enable us to further our commitment to supporting all levels of the sport.

"We thank the Minister and the government for placing their trust in us, and we look forward to working with them to make hockey safer from coast to coast to coast."

Hockey Canada added that its Board of Directors met with St-Onge where they advised her that, while "significant progress" had been made, it "recognises and appreciates that there is more work to be done".

The national governing body promised that it would "continue to be transparent and accountable to her and all Canadians moving forward".