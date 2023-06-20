Vivo has been announced as the official exclusive supplier of mobile phones for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

Vivo has been announced as the official exclusive supplier of mobile phones for this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou.

A signing ceremony was held between officials from both the Chinese technology company and Hangzhou 2022 to seal the partnership.

As part of the deal, iQOO, a brand of Vivo, has been named as the official esports gaming phone for the event.

Esports will be making its Asian Games debut as a full medal sport in Hangzhou.

"We are greatly looking forward to partnering with Vivo," Mao Genhong, the deputy secretary general of Hangzhou 2022, said.

"We believe that together with Vivo's extensive experience in sports event cooperation and its commitment to meeting users' needs with innovative technology products, we can effectively make a strong connection with people and promote this event together."

Jia Jingdong, vice-president of branding at Vivo, presented two of the company's latest models to the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee.

Both will soon be released in China.

"The 19th Asian Games showcases the cultural and sporting charm of Hangzhou to Asia and the whole world," said Jia.

"As the Games' official exclusive supplier of mobile phones and official esports gaming phones, Vivo and iQOO will bring professional imaging technology and ultimate esports experience, helping promote the unity of sports and celebrating this grand occasion."

Vivo has previously worked at the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, as well as with the National Basketball Association.

It has also worked with badminton Sudirman Cup.  

Hangzhou 2022 is due to run between September 23 and October 8 having been postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 