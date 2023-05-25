Perth has been named as host city of Group A for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Asian women's football qualifying tournament.

The Perth Rectangular Stadium in Western Australia was confirmed by the state Government as the venue for the second qualifying phase.

Australia will meet Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, and Iran in the group with fixtures scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 1.

"Everyone knows how proud I am to be from Perth and WA so to be able to come home again with my teammates will be a really special moment," said the Matildas' captain Sam Kerr.

"West Aussies are big sports lovers and some of the best fans in the world, they bring amazing support for the teams that they love, and I know they will give us that same energy as we start our Olympic qualification."

There are two other groups of four in the second round.

The winner of each group will advance to the third round along with the best-placed runner-up.

That will then produce two victors whose Olympic places will be confirmed.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson expressed his delight at Perth's hosting as it is also due to stage World Cup games later this year ©Getty Images

The Perth Rectangular Stadium is also due to host five group matches at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"With the support of the West Australian Government, we are delighted that we can bring more international football to Perth soon after the FIFA Women's World Cup and the CommBank Matildas for the first time in five years," said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

"From the pioneering Sandra Brentnall and Tracey Wheeler to current squad members Sam Kerr and Lydia Williams, WA has a rich tradition of producing CommBank Matildas and we hope that this experience encourages young girls and boys to chase their national team dreams and inspires new players to take up the game.

"As a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Host City, Perth is set to witness some of the world's best footballers right on their doorstep and we are delighted to continue bringing more global women's football matches to WA with the CommBank Matildas in action in these vital Asian Qualifiers.

"I'd like to thank Premier Mark McGowan, the Western Australian Government and Tourism Western Australia for their support and enthusiasm for bringing high-quality football to WA."

Australia's three matches in the Olympic qualifier are due to be broadcast on Network 10 and streamed live on Paramount+.