The Santiago 2023 Organising Committee has granted creative responsibility to the agency Wolf BCPP for major campaigns including ticket sales and the Torch Relay.

Founded in 2015, Wolf BCPP was awarded best creative agency in Chile at the latest awards of the Chilean Association of Advertising Agencies.

It is set to be responsible for at least 12 audiovisual features at the Pan American and Parapan American Games and producing messages for radio and social media.

Santiago 2023 communications manager Alberto Gesswein claimed the partnership would boost the profile of the Games, billed as the biggest sporting event held in Chile since the 1962 men's FIFA World Cup.

"It is a peace of mind for us that Wolf BCPP is on top of the Games," Gesswein said.

"It is one of the main advertising agencies in the country and, based on the creative idea they presented, they are very much in line with the internal diagnosis of the guidelines we must follow."

Wolf BCPP general manager Diego Perry explained a core team of 10 from the agency is set to work on the Santiago 2023 project.

Despite concerns over delays to preparations and rising costs, the Pan American Games are due to begin in Santiago on October 20 ©Panam Sports

"We decided to participate in this tender because the Santiago 2023 Games are a historic opportunity," Perry said.

"It is such a unique event that aroused great creative interest in us.

"We will have a base team of 10 professionals to carry out the campaigns, but on top of that we will be the agency's partners and a support staff of 10 other professionals to cover any extra needs that may arise."

Preparations for Santiago 2023 have been rocked by an investigation into possible irregularities in the running of the Games, although Chilean Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro has vowed "everything will go smoothly and we can finish on time".

Former FIFA official Mayne-Nicholls took over as Organising Committee executive director last month after the under-fire Gianna Cunazza resigned.

The start of the Pan American Games Is around three-and-a-half months away, with the event scheduled from October 20 to November 5.

The Parapan American Games are then set to follow from November 17 to 26.