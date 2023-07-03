All Europe Taekwon-Do Federation hosts European Cup and tournament for children

The All Europe Taekwon-Do Federation (AETF) has hosted a European Cup and international tournament for children at the Entertainment Hall of the Medical University of Lublin in Poland.

The European Cup was contested by 497 athletes, representing 75 clubs from 22 countries across Europe.

The winning club was the Central Poland Taekwon-Do Club, based in Poland, who finished with a haul of 23 golds, 13 silvers and 15 bronze medals.

Second place went to the Solovey Team, based in Ukraine, with a tally of seven golds, five silvers and ten bronze medals.

Third place overall went to the Lubelski Sportowy Klub Taekwon-Do, based in Poland, who finished with six golds, eight silvers and 10 bronzes.

The Central Poland Taekwon-Do Club topped the podium at the AETF European Cup ©AETF

In the International Taekwon-Do Cup for Children, held simultaneously, a total of 122 children aged 10 and 11 took part, representing 29 clubs from 12 countries.

Victory went to Ukrainian team Maks Sport, with Polish team Miejski Klub Sportowy Lewart AGS Lubartów taking second place and third going to the Bulgarian Association of Taekwon-Do, based in Bulgaria.

The competitions were organised by the AETF and the Polish Taekwon-Do Association, in cooperation with the Lubelski Sportowy Klub Taekwon-Do.

Guests from the AETF in attendance included President Master Leonardo Oros Duek, secretary general Yavor Tasev and Board member Peter Szasz, with AETF officials describing the competitions as the "most significant events for taekwon-do in Europe in 2023."

During the event Duek presented general manager Panagiotis Gilamas of Greece an official AETF tie, and a letter of gratitude for his service to the organisation.