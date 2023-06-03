Hosts Argentina topped the medals table at the 2023 International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) Pan American Taekwon-Do Championship.

The tournament was held in the city of Mar Del Plata, Buenos Aires province, from May 8 to 14.

Paraguay and Chile finished second and third, respectively.

A delegation from Italy took part as a special guest and finished sixth.

The event was attended by ITF President Paul Weiler, ITF Technical Committee chairman Héctor Marano, Argentina Taekwon-do Federation President Jorge Condomi, and ITF treasurer Leonardo Oros Duek.

The 2023 ITF Taekwond-do World Championships is set to be held in Finland in September ©ITF

Grand Master Azucena Zorzon was elected as Central and South American Taekwon-Do Federation President on the side lines of the competition.

Zorzon is the first woman to hold the position.

The next major tournament will be the World Championships in Tempere, Finland.

It is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 10.