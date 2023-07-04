An official from Solomon Islands' National Hosting Authority (NHA) has urged members of the public to look after the facilities set to stage Pacific Games competitions.

The nation is set to stage the Games for the first time from November 19 to December 2 this year.

The event is set to take place in 11 venues spread across capital city Honiara including new facilities in the form of the Friendship Hall and Aquatic Centre.

"The sports venues are also very essential infrastructure for hosting the 2023 Pacific Games donated to us therefore all citizens must appreciate the gift given to us," said NHA executive director Christian Nieng, as reported by the Solomon Star.

"It serves as the core facilities for organising competitions, training, and other related activities.

"The construction and operation of the facilities are crucial for the successful hosting of the Pacific Games that we will host from 19th November 2023 to 2nd December 2023.

Christian Nieng, right, says "all citizens must respect the gift given to us" about the country's first hosting of the Pacific Games ©Solomon Islands 2023

"They will become the primary stages for various sporting events this year and beyond.

"It would also be much appreciated if staff and students who will use the newly built dormitory at SINU and the renovated dormitories and classrooms to look after them because these would house our visiting Pacific athletes during the Pacific Games."

The Solomon Islands National University (SINU) is set to be used to house athletes at the Games, with capacity for 900.

Nieng said that the Solomon Islands was lucky to be able to stage the Games and claims that it would not have been able to build and renovate facilities without the hosting rights.

His plea comes amid riots in France which have seen multiple facilities damaged.

Of these, a Paris 2024 Olympic Games training venue, the Aubervilliers Aquatics Centre, was attacked.

Its windows were smashed and buses right outside were set on fire and destroyed.