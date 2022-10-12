Solomon Islands National University venues and land to be used for Pacific Games

A three-party agreement which will allow for Solomon Islands National University (SINU) venues to be used during next year's Pacific Games has been signed.

The Organising Committee and the National Hosting Authority (NHA) - a Government agency - signed the accord, freeing up SINU's Kukum, Ranadi and Panatina campuses to be used come the multi-sport event.

New facilities could be built on SINU land under the agreement, while it is also expected to host at least a sizeable proportion of the Games Village.

"NHA acknowledges the amount of time SINU and GOC [Organising Committee] staff had spent in going through the conditions stipulated in the agreement for Sol2023 to access SINU venues to be used as the Games Village for the 2023 Pacific Games," NHA executive director Christian Nieng said.

Acting vice-chancellor Jack Maebuta insisted SINU was committed to supporting a successful Pacific Games, claiming between 40 and 50 per cent of the university's usable land was now at the Organising Committee's disposal.

The Solomon Islands has never hosted the Pacific Games before ©Getty Images

"The willingness and participation of the Venue Use Agreement is a testament and demonstration of our support to the Solomon Islands Government to successfully host and deliver a memorable legacy and the best Pacific Games ever," Maebuta said.

Solomon Islands capital Honiara is due to stage the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2 next year, following a four-month delay blamed on COVID-19.

A programme of 23 sports, including three rugby codes, is set to be contested.

It will the nation's first time hosting the Pacific Games and a general election has been delayed until 2024, extending Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's time in office, because he argues the Solomon Islands cannot afford to hold a nationwide vote and the Pacific Games in the same year.