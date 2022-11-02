The Solomon Islands Government has met with the country's heads of churches to discuss a potential collaboration for the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara.

The federal side was represented by the Government Services Integration Committee (GSIC), while the latter were acted for by the Solomon Islands Christian Association (SICA) and the Solomon Islands Full Gospel Association (SIFGA).

The parties held talks over how to stage a "safe and green Games", with both sharing a commitment in the "beautification and clean-up of the city".

"The churches are an important stakeholder, and engaging with them is also important," said GSIC chair Bernard Bataanisia.

"This include, providing spiritual support and counselling, as well as other areas of interests."

Executive Director of the National Hosting Authority, Christian Nieng, claimed that the country is making good progress in its preparations to host the event, which is scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2 next year.

The Solomon Islands 2023 Organising Committee has called on the heads of churches to help its volunteer drive ©Getty Images

Although the infrastructure aspect is on track, a representative from the Organising Committee, Gremaly Jonah, stated that volunteers are still needed to support the delivery of the Games.

As a result, he requested assistance from the churches as a result of their "various groups and networks".

Despite direct preparations for next year's Games being on track, there are worrying signs on the Solomon Islands' financial state.

The country has been warned by the World Bank that its debt levels will become "unsustainable" if it does not undergo fiscal reforms.

Its economic situation looks bleak with fears that public debt could reach 35 per cent of gross domestic product by 2026 unless action is taken.