Uncertainty hangs over the naming of India's judo team for this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Asian Games in Hangzhou after a change in the selection process.

More than 400 judokas reportedly took part in open national selection trials from April 23 to 25 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex in Delhi.

But the trials were run by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ad-hoc panel after the country’s Sports Ministry rejected the Judo Federation of India's (JFI) proposal to hold the delayed national championships this month.

"The JFI was supposed to conduct 2021-2022 Senior and Junior Championships before March 31, but due to infighting between the officials of the JFI, the competitions couldn’t be organized," an unnamed national coach told Indian sports website Sportskeeda.

"Preparations of top athletes for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Hangzhou Asian Games, two major competitions this year, have suffered."

The final selection for the Commonwealth Games is expected to be made during a national camp before July 15, while selection trials for the Asian Games are scheduled to take place at a later date.

However, an unnamed international judo player told Sportskeeda that the selection process remained in unclear.

"We don’t know anything about the national camp or selection criteria either for the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games," the player said.

"The open selection trials were conducted in Delhi from April 23 to 25 but there wasn’t any official statement regarding the national camp."

India has previously achieved medal success in judo at the Commonwealth Games with three silvers and five bronzes.

Judo competitions are due to be held from August 2 to 3 at the Coventry Arena at Birmingham 2022.