Gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been handed a backdated 21-month suspension for a failed doping test running until July of this year, the latest drugs case involving a high-profile Indian athlete.

Karmakar won women's vault bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in 2014, and became the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for an Olympic Games at Rio 2016, finishing fourth in the vault.

She tested positive for the prohibited substance higenamine in an out-of-competition test collected by the International Testing Agency on behalf of the International Gymnastics Federation on October 11 in 2021.

A case resolution agreement outlined in the FIG Anti-Doping Rules was reached with Karmakar.

This allows for a reduction in the suspension period where an athlete admits an anti-doping rule violation, and for the period of ineligibility to start as early as the date of the sample.

Karmakar's ban is due to run until July 10.

Her results from the date she tested positive have been disqualified, although she has not competed at an FIG event since a World Cup in Baku in 2019.

Karmakar was identified as a suspended athlete by the FIG in February last year.

Karmakar joins a growing list of athletes in a number of Indian sports to have become caught up in doping controversy.

Exclusive research published by insidethegames last month revealed that India ranked among the top three nations in the latest global list of sanctions published by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

India was second only to Russia for the amount of athletes currently banned with 65 suspended.

The country has a similarly bad record in a number of other sports, notably weightlifting and wrestling.

New Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has called for the country to increase drugs testing as it struggles to shake off its reputation for being one of the worst in the world for doping.

Usha, elected IOA President in December, has vowed to tackle the problem.

Dipa Karmakar has established herself as India's most successful gymnast and won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Following Rio 2016, Karmakar struggled with injuries, including surgery on her anterior cruciate ligament in 2017.

She has claimed that she "unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of" the banned substance, and opted to take a provisional suspension seeking a "swift resolution" with the FIG.

"I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved," the 29-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"My suspension has been reduced by three months and back dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023."

Karmakar insisted that she had not intentionally committed an anti-doping rule violation.

"It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned," she said.

"Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind.

"Gymnastics is all I have, and I would never do anything which would bring myself or my country into disrepute."