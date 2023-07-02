Former Ghanaian football manager James Kwasi Appiah has expressed his confidence in the Accra 2023 African Games Organising Committee.

Kwasi Appiah led the men's national side in two spells from 2012 to 2014 and then from 2017 to 2020.

The 63-year-old was also the under-23 coach in 2011 where he guided the team to victory at the African Games in Maputo.

"As for managing all the African countries who are coming I don't know much but I believe the organisers must have been putting things together to accommodate all those who are coming to Ghana – their places of lodging as well as their feeding and all those stuff," he said.

"I think they are putting all those things in place."

Kwasi Appiah recounted operational failures at Maputo 2011 when the team was required to travel to one of the three football venues - Estádio do Zimpeto, Estádio do Maxaquene, and Estádio da Machava.

"In actual fact, I cannot say the organisation was the best," he said.

"I quite remember we always had to travel out from our base to play games.

James Kwasi Appiah has urged Ghanaians to support the country's inaugural hosting of the African Games ©Accra 2023

"And, we had to sleep over at an open place and everybody had to put his mattress on the ground.

"Most of the time you face situations but is up to you the coach to psyche the mindset of your players to help take their minds off where they are sleeping to focus their minds on the game."

The Accra 2023 African Games have been postponed, and are now taking place from March 8 to 23 next year instead of the initial August dates.

This was due to building delays and Ghana's economic crisis.

Kwasi Appiah has urged his compatriots to get behind the Games and support it.

"I want to tell Ghanaians that they need to patronise the Games," he said.

"When the Games are going on and there are no spectators the Games become dull.

"The media must also get involved and hype the Games so that by the time the Games get here everybody's interest will be in the Games so that Ghanaians will know that there is going to be a competition."