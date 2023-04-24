Powell to feature at sprint training summit in Ghana prior to African Games

Olympic champion sprinter Asafa Powell is set to deliver a speech at the inaugural Max Velocity Speed Summit in Ghana which is taking place prior to the 2023 African Games in the country's capital city of Accra.

The Summit is set to take place on Wednesday (April 26) at the University of Ghana Athletics Oval in the future host city.

It is due to feature an international team of coaches led by trainer Loren Seagrave, who is labelled as one of the most sought-after speed coaches in the world.

He has worked with football teams such as Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus as well as Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

A total of 50 Ghanaian student athletes and their coaches will be participating with Jamaican Powell and other special guests in attendance.

"We're so excited to put our research into action next week," said Sports Equity Lab founder Yetsa Tuakli-Wosornu.

"We know how important science is to sports performance, and research shows that inclusive sports environments are more successful.

The Max Velocity Speed Summit is set to take place in the University of Ghana stadium which is a venue for the Accra 2023 African Games ©Accra 2023

"By integrating cutting-edge techniques and bringing athletes from different sports, backgrounds, and abilities together, young Ghanaian athletes will have a unique experience to hone their skill.

"It's great that legendary athletes like Powell share the vision."

In addition to the speed training clinic, there is also a Sports Equity Talk titled "The Neurobiomechanics of Maximum Velocity Sprinting" at the University of Ghana's Cedi Conference Centre the following day.

Athletes will then participate in the Ghana's Fastest Human athletics competition in Tamale on April 29.

The African Games are set to take place in Ghana for the first time next year from March 8 to 23 after being postponed from 2023 due to an economic crisis in the country.

They will be proceeded by the African Para Games, also in Accra, scheduled from September 3 to 12 this year which Asafa Powell has been vocal in his support for.

Powell was part of Jamaica's gold medal-winning men's 4x100 metres relay ream at Rio 2016.