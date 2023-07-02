China defeated Japan 73-71 in Sydney to claim their first International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup title since 2011.

As expected, Han Xu was the main woman for China, accumulating 26 points and 10 rebounds.

She finished the tournament recording a double-double in every game and was rightly awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

China is now joint-top for the maximum number of titles at 12 with South Korea.

A strong second half turned the game in China's favour after Japan had a nine-point lead at the interval.

Han was part of the All-Star Five team along with compatriot Li Meng.

Joining the duo was Japanese star Mai Yamamoto, Alice Kunek of Australia and New Zealand's Penina Davidson.

"Our teammates are very talented, excellent and brave," Han was quoted as saying after the match by CGTN.

"I have trust in them; I hope I can control the situation in critical moments and act as a backbone inside the paint to lead young players in the team.

"I will do my best and learn to handle pressure.

"I am still young and have a lot to improve.

"The game made my team and me more confident.

"We will take every practice well to achieve greater goals in the future."

Hosts Australia finished on a high, defeating New Zealand 81-59 to win the bronze medal.

It was dominating win for the Opals thanks toa superb display from Kunek and Anneli Maley.

Kunek got a team high 19 points while Maley secured a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.

Tess Madgen also joined the duo with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

All four teams have confirmed their spots at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments that will determine their Paris 2024 fate.

The FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B is scheduled to take place in Bangkok next month.