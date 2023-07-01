Japan and China set up another final at FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Defending champions Japan cruised past New Zealand as hosts Australia lost to China in the semi-finals of the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup.

Japan crushed New Zealand 88-52 in Sydney while China got the better of Australia 74-60.

Right from the start, Japan was looking strong as they managed to get a 24-11 lead in the first quarter.

Stephanie Mawuli was in sensational form for Japan, scoring 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Points from turnovers played a crucial role in the victory, securing 30 points compared to the two from Tall Ferns.

"Having everyone locked in from the very start was important," Mawuli said as quoted by Kyodo News.

"We'll focus on our own game and do our best to win the final."

China managed to set up a repeat of the 2019 and 2021 finals with Japan after their win.

It was a balanced game up until the third quarter when China was leading 43-41.

However, Xu Han inspired the Chinese and a 14-2 run on either side of the third and fourth quarter break did the trick.

Xu accumulated 17 points and three assists while also managed four blocks during the game.

Japan will hope to seal a sixth consecutive FIBA Women's Asia Cup title when they take on China in the final.

They have already beaten China twice in the final.

New Zealand will take on the hosts for a first-ever medal in the event while Australia eyes for a repeat of the bronze medal from Jordan two years ago.

Earlier, South Korea beat the Philippines 80-71 to finish fifth.