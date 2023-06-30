Australia and New Zealand complete semi-finals line up at FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Hosts Australia and Oceania rivals New Zealand have reached the semi-finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, joining Asian giants Japan and China.

Australia will face China and New Zealand will take on defending champions Japan for a place in the final while all four teams have made it to the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next year.

After losing to Japan in the previous game, the Opals registered an dominating 96-64 win over South Korea to seal their spot in the final-four.

The hosts managed six three pointers from ten attempts as Lauren Scherf starred with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Her compatriot Tess Madgen also did well offensively, accumulating 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, New Zeeland defeated the Philippines 83-78 to reach the semis.

The Tall Ferns had Charlisse Leger-Walker to thank after an outing that fetched 34 points and six assists.

Tera Reed was equally important for New Zealand, netting 23 points.

Chinese Taipei will not be happy after being relegated to Division B following their loss to Lebanon in the 7-8 classification game.

It was a nail-biter with Lebanon, who were promoted to Division A in 2021, edging 75-73 for the victory.