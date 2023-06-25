The 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup is set to begin in Sydney tomorrow, with Australia hosting the event for the first time.

Scheduled to end on July 2, the Quaycentre on the Sydney Olympic Park that hosted Women's Basketball World Cup matches last year, is going to be the venue for the Asia Cup.

A total of eight teams split into four each will play a round robin format with the top teams in both groups qualifying for the semi-finals.

The second and third placed teams will play a qualifier to reach the last-four stage.

Hosts Australia are in Group B alongside the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and reigning champions Japan.

China, South Korea, New Zealand and Lebanon make up Group A.

Japan won their fifth Asia Cup title in Amman two years ago, beating arch rivals China 78-73.

Australia, who finished with a bronze medal in the Jordanian capital will be hoping to take advantage of the home support and conditions to clinch the title.

Only Lebanon are the new comers, having secured qualification for the tournament after winning the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B 2021, replacing India who were relegated from Division A.

Wining the event this year brings added perks in terms of the Paris 2024 Olympics and other FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The semi-finalists in Sydney will seal a direct spot at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments scheduled for February next year.