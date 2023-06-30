Japan has named its first judokas for its Paris 2024 Olympics team following a meeting of the All Japan Judo Federation’s Development Committee yesterday.

Siblings Hifumi and Uta Abe have both been named on the team, alongside Natsumi Tsunoda and Saki Niizoe.

The four were named in Japan’s team for Paris 2024 in recognition of their domination of their respective weight categories.

All four won golds in their respective categories at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar last month.

Hifumi Abe was victorious in the men’s under-66 kilograms category, while Uta Abe won the women’s under-52kg title in Doha.

Tsunoda triumphed in the women’s under-48kg, while Niizoe was victorious in the women’s under-70kg in Doha.

The Abe siblings provided one of the most memorable stories of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when they both won individual golds within an hour of each other at the Nippon Budokan.

Both Abe siblings were also part of the Japanese line-up that won silver in the mixed team event in Tokyo, after they were beaten by France.

Hifumi, right and Uta Abe, pictured here with Paris 2024 commemorative coins, have already booked places at the Games ©Getty Images

Japan won a record of nine Olympic gold medals during judo competition at Tokyo 2020.

Paris is set to be a first Olympics for Tsunoda, who won World Championship gold in 2021, 2022 and 2023, all at under-48kg, as well as a world silver medal in 2017 at under-52kg.

Next year is also set to be an Olympic debut for Niizoe, who as well as individual and mixed team titles at this year’s World Championships in Doha, claimed mixed team world golds in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

Niizoe also claimed bronze at under-70kg at last year’s World Championships in Tashkent.

The remaining ten judoka that will form the Japan team for Paris 2024 are due to be named in December following the International Judo Federation Tokyo Grand Slam.

Judo competition during Paris 2024 is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 3 at Champ de Mars Arena in Paris.