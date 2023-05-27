Ruri Takahashi cemented Japan's first-place medals table finish at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in Linz with her final-day triumph.

The country ended in pole position in Austria with three golds, one silver, and two bronzes.

Takahashi was dominant in the women's over-78-kilograms tournament and continued her form to the final at the Tips Arena.

She dispatched Italy's Asya Tavano after just 51 seconds with a crushing ippon to secure her first Grand Prix gold.

Brazil's Giovanna Santos and Karen Stevenson of The Netherlands both clinched the bronze medals with waza-ari wins against Larisa Ceric of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany's Renee Lucht, respectively.

Lucht's compatriot Anna-Maria Wagner sealed the final women's title, in the under-78kg tournament, with a double waza-ari defeat of France's Madeleine Malonga.

They were joined on the podium by Dutchwoman Lieke Derks and Ukrainian Yuliia Kurchenko in joint-third.

A golden score victory was in store for Krisztian Toth of Hungary in the men's under-90kg event.

He downed France's Axel Clerget 1min 41sec into the decisive period with a waza-ari.

Austrian Thomas Scharfetter also needed extra time to take bronze.

Sweden's Marcus Nyman missed out on a podium place as he was flipped onto his back for an ippon after seven minutes on the tatami.

Marcelo Gomes also won bronze with an ippon as he got the better of Britain's Jamal Petgrave.

Another Brazilian medal went the way of Leonardo Goncalves in the men's under-100kg.

It was also an ippon with Germany's Louis Mai being subjected to silver.

Mert Sismanlar of Turkey and Dane Mathias Madsen both clinch bronze in rapid fashion by winning their bouts inside the first 50 seconds.

Lukas Krpalek delivered the Czech Republic's only medal of the Grand Prix with gold courtesy of German Losseni Kone's disqualification in the men's over-100kg final.

Bronze medals went the way of Jelle Snippe of The Netherlands and Slovenian Enej Marinic.