Australia to host FIBA Women's Asia Cup for first time in June

Sydney's Olympic Park is to host the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup for the first time this June.

Australia hosted the FIBA Women's World Cup at the same venue last September when the event attracted record crowds.

Opals captain Tess Magden is relishing a return to the Quaycentre arena where she won World Cup bronze last year.

"Playing in front of sold-out home crowds was definitely an advantage and we will be looking to use that again at the Asia Cup," Magden admitted.

"The fans are in for some intense, physical basketball and I can't wait to step out on the court and represent the green and gold again," Magden promised.

Australia had also won bronze behind Japan and China when the Asia Cup was last contested in Jordan two years ago.

Japan took gold at the 2021 Asia Cup in Jordan ©Getty Images

The record attendances last year and Sydney's track record in staging sport proved factors in persuading FIBA to bring the tournament to Sydney.

"Following the success of last year's FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, which saw us achieve record crowds in Sydney, we know women's basketball has a highly engaged audience in New South Wales and participation keeps growing," Basketball Australia chief executive Matt Scriven explained.

"With our women’s national team currently ranked second in Asia, this will be a fantastic competition and we hope all sports fans from around Australia will travel to Sydney to cheer on the green and gold and help create a lasting legacy for our sport."

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 26 and finish on July 2.