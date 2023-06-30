Former CONMEBOL President released from prison and set to be deported

Former South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Juan Ángel Napout is set to be released from federal prison in the United States and deported.

The 65-year-old Paraguayan, who was also on the FIFA Executive Committee as vice-president, served five-and-a-half years of a nine-year sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Miami.

On December 22 2017, Napout was convicted of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and he was taken into custody that day.

His conviction was upheld in 2020 by the second US Circuit Court of Appeals and he had been scheduled for release on August 9 2025.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace then wrote to US District Judge Pamela Chen to say that Napout is eligible for release to a residential re-entry centre on July 6.

Peace also stated that Napout is subject to being detained by Immingration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which "expects to take custody of Mr. Napout upon his release... for the purpose of removing him from the country."

Juan Ángel Napout is set to be deported following his release from prison in Miami ©Getty Images

"ICE has indicated it may also facilitate immediate self-removal, which would entail working with Mr. Napout and his counsel to secure a flight out of the country and working with the Paraguayan consulate to prepare an emergency passport," Peace added, as reported by The Associated Press.

Napout was banned for life by FIFA in 2019 after the body's Ethics Committee found him guilty of bribery between 2012 and 2015.

From 2007 to 2014 he was Paraguayan Football Association President before taking the CONMEBOL leadership from August 2014 to December 2015.

He was fined CHF1 million (£877,000/$1.1 million/€1 million) by FIFA which followed his December 2015 arrest for accepting bribes.

In November 2017, investigations revealed that in 2010 he created a company in the Bahamas to receive bribes from the Datisa which handles football broadcasting rights in Paraguay.

A proxy bank account based in Switzerland was also set under his wife's name to wire the money from the Bahamas to a European account and reroute it back to Paraguay.