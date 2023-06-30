China’s double Olympic champion Wu Jingyu has contributed a five-figure sum to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

Wu and her husband Justin Huo have donated $10,000 (£8,000/€9,200) to the TFH which works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world.

"This investment will help support taekwondo programmes for refugees, to promote their wellbeing and give them the skills to become great citizens of the world," said Wu and Huo.

Huo, a member of the International Olympic Committee Culture and Heritage Commission, was appointed a Taekwondo Humanitarian Ambassador.

The award was issued during the World Taekwondo Championships in recognition of his contribution to the THF, and dedication to engaging with refugees and displaced persons.

Two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu of China, left, takes to the podium ©World Taekwondo

The event in Baku in Azerbaijan also saw Wu get re-elected to the World Taekwondo’s Athletes Committee on a four-year term.

Wu also attended the WT Golden Jubilee Gala Dinner in Baku, where she was named Best Female Athlete of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

The Chinese player claimed women’s under 49 kilogram gold at both the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

She is also a two-time world gold medallist, clinching top spot in 2007 and 2011.

As well as this, Wu claimed five Grand Prix titles and two Asian Games crowns.

Last week, Wu competed in Virtual Taekwondo at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore where she earned bronze.