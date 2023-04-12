Two Paris 2024 hopefuls from the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) have celebrated gold medals.

Wael Al-Farraj and Yahya Al Ghotany both topped the podium at the Jordanian Taekwondo Centers Championship in Amman.

More than 230 fighters and 13 clubs entered the event so the double gold was a big victory for the THF, which works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world.

Both Al-Farraj and Al Ghotany train at the THF's flagship academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan, which is home to Syrians who have fled the conflict in their country.

Wael Al-Farraj, pictured with World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, is training for Paris 2024 ©World Taekwondo

Al-Farraj was the first black belt to be produced by the academy.

The pair have both received scholarships from the International Olympic Committee as potential athletes for the Paris 2024 Refugee Olympic Team.

Forty-four athletes, from 12 countries and in 12 sports, are hoping to earn a place on the refugee team in all.