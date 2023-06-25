Beijing 2008 and London 2012 champion misses out on gold at Olympic Esports Week

Home favourite Nigel Tan claimed the last gold medal on offer at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore as Beijing 2008 and London 2012 champion Wu Jingyu of China had to settle for bronze.

The last final of the day took place in Virtual Taekwondo and was an all-Singaporean affair between Tan and Natalie Tor at the Suntec Convention Centre.

The inaugural event reached its conclusion in Singapore and saw 14-year-old Tan prevail.

Despite her loss, Tor was still pleased with her run to the final which included a victory over Olympic Games icon Wu in the last four.

"I definitely thought about it (beating the Olympians) in my hotel room," Tan said.

"I was thinking about it and hoping it could come true.

"It was definitely unexpected.

"I thought a lot of the legends would be getting into the finals and I actually expected an all-legends final."

Frenchman Kylian Drumont emerged victorious for the day's first gold medal with a thrilling Gran Turismo 7 win.

What an unbelievable race, they were SO fast! 🤯



Here are your #OlympicEsportsSeries motorsport winners, congratulations! 🏁



1️⃣st: Kylian Drumont

2️⃣nd: Will Murdoch

3️⃣rd: Ángel Inostroza#OlympicEsportsWeek@thegranturismo pic.twitter.com/nbORuyl0R5 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 25, 2023

The game is representing motorsports and featured a 42-lap race in the final around the virtual Deep Forest Raceway.

He had started the race in second after qualifying behind Chilean Angel Inostroza but the strategy of starting on medium tyres instead of soft proved decisive.

Inostroza opened up a sizeable lead but had to pit more often which ultimately cost him as he finished with the bronze medal while Britain's William Murdoch sealed the silver.

"I saw in practice the softs in the first stint was useless, the tyre wear was so bad," Drumont said.

"I saw Angel start on softs, and I thought it was perfect for me.

"I started two stints on medium, and I knew in the last stint the softs was the best.

"I think I did a good strategy for the race."

International Olympic Committee vice-president Ser Miang Ng described the Olympic Esports Week as a historic milestone and says the organisation will "build on this new momentum to move forward".