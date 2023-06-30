New French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President David Lappartient is determined to address the organisation's high turnover rate to staff in a bid to stabilise it before Paris 2024.

The International Olympic Committee member takes control of CNOSF after triumphing over Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj in yesterday's election with 80 per cent of the vote.

Last year saw 26 departures within the body, including 13 resignations, four redundancies, and two dismissals.

In the same period 56 people were hired, which offered a glimpse into the turmoil that the CNOSF found itself in.

France's Social and Economic Committee reported a turnover rate of 29.6 per cent in the organisation, much high than the country's average of 15 per cent.

A sharp increase in the amount of sick leave taken, at 140 per cent between 2021 and 2022, had also alerted union representatives.

"They need to hear the President's message, to know where we are going, what the priorities are," said Lappartient, as reported by Le Parisien.

"I have read the reports, I do not underestimate the situation.

"There is undoubtedly a link to be put back between management and all employees.

David Lappartient wants to re-establish a link between CNOSF management and staff prior to Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"Many people are at the CNOSF because they want to serve sport, to work on the legacy, they must have a clear message, in a climate of benevolence and trust."

Lappartient, who is also International Cycling Union President, is set to meet with his staff on Tuesday (July 4) after attending the Tour de France Grand Départ tomorrow in Bilbao.

The 50-year-old is set to complete predecessor Brigitte Henriques' mandate, which runs to 2025, and wants his leadership to steady the ship before France's first Summer Olympic Games hosting in 100 years.

"I hope this is the end of a complicated period for the French Olympic movement," he said.

"I insisted on unity and coming together.

"It seems to me necessary that one year before the Olympics, we should be brought together and unified.

"Athletes are under the responsibility of the CNOSF during the Olympics, so we must quickly ensure that they will benefit from the best sports equipment, which are key elements for athletes."

Lappartient is set to be formally endorsed at the CNOSF General Assembly on September 13.