David Lappartient has been confirmed as the new French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President after a landslide election win with 80 per cent of the votes.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member is set to steer the CNOSF through final preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is hoped to bring stability to the organisation after months of crisis.

Lappartient was elected in with a total of 36 votes from a possible 45 and will replace Brigitte Henriques who resigned last month.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) President stood against Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj, the joint leader of the Workers' Sports and Gymnastics Federation (FSGT).

Lappartient is set to finish Henriques' mandate, that runs until 2025, after he is formally endorsed at the upcoming General Assembly set to take place on September 13.

However, he has revealed that he does not intend to stand for another term beyond that with his focus purely on steadying the body before, during and after the Games which are scheduled to begin on July 26 next year.

CNOSF was plunged into crisis following Henriques shock departure, ending a tumultuous two-year period at the helm.

Both Lappartient and Bonnet-Oulaldj already sat on the CNOSF Board of Directors, a mandatory condition for running for election, and presented their cases to members and administrators of the organisation, its decentralised bodies and members of the High-Level Athletes Commission.

It marks the second time that Bonnet-Oulaldj has missed out on the Presidency after she finished third in the 2021 election with nearly 17 per cent of the vote.

Lappartient announced his candidacy just under two weeks ago, one day after Bonnet-Oulaldj and insisted that it was "now necessary to pacify relations and encourage the coming together of all the players in French sport".

He has led the UCI since 2017, securing a second four-year term in 2021, and became an IOC member last year.

David Lappartient inflicted a second CNOSF election loss for Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj after she also fell short in 2021 ©Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj

The 50-year-old claims he will not take a salary for his new Presidential role and would instead ensure that the money was "allocated to actions that we could define together such as the development of sport in disadvantaged sectors, or the support for refugee athletes and Ukrainian athletes".

His candidacy was built on four main pillars he listed as "pacify and unite", "achieving the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and fostering the legacy", "affirm the autonomy of the French sports movement", and "continue the implementation of the CNOSF political project".

He will remain UCI President but has promised to resign as leader of the Morbihan Regional National Park upon election.

Henriques' decision to quit came at the CNOSF General Assembly following a claim by her predecessor Denis Masseglia that she was "no longer up to the challenge".

Her reign also featured a bitter feud with Didier Séminet who was axed as secretary general following a vote last October.