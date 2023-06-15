Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj has announced that she will stand in the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) Presidential elections.

Bonnet-Oulaldj, the joint leader of the Workers' Sports and Gymnastics Federation, has revealed that she challenge for the role following the shock resignation of Brigitte Henriques.

It is the second time Bonnet-Oulaldj has entered the race to be CNOSF President having been part of a four-way battle for the top job in 2021, losing to Henriques after polling third with 16.01 per cent of votes.

Bonnet-Oulaldj is the first to officially submit her application to the CNOSF but is expected to come up against International Cycling Union President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member David Lappartient when the election is scheduled to take place on June 29.

The Frenchman has emerged as the favourite to succeed Henriques but Bonnet-Oulaldj insists that "legitimacy is not based on being a member of the IOC".

"Certainly, I am not from an Olympic federation," Bonnet-Oulaldj wrote in a letter obtained by French newspaper L'Équipe.

UCI President and IOC member David Lappartient remains the favourite to win the CNOSF Presidential elections ©Getty Images

"But I am also applying in the name of the Olympism centred on a cultural and humanist dimension of sport, as evidenced by its fundamental principles: 'Combining sport with culture and education, Olympism seeks to create a lifestyle based on joy in effort, the educational value of good example and respect for universal fundamental ethical principles' and its objective 'to put sport everywhere at the service of the harmonious development of man, with a view to encouraging the establishment of a peaceful society."

CNOSF secretary general Astrid Guyart has been installed as Acting President following Henriques’ decision to step down.

Henriques has endured a turbulent two-year spell in charge of the organisation which included a bitter feud with Didier Séminet who was axed as secretary general following a vote last October.

Former CNOSF President Denis Masseglia had claimed Henriques was "no longer up to the challenge" before the ex-vice-president of the French Football Federation announced her resignation at the organisation’s General Assembly last month.

Bonnet-Oulaldj said that she was "aware of the need to work resolutely to overcome internal divisions" to create the "conditions for peaceful governance" as France prepares to stage next year’s Olympic Games.

"Paris 2024, in the sense of the development of quality physical and sports activities for all, must be our compass based on the complementarity of our federations," added Bonnet-Oulaldj.

"The place of sport in our society, in all its dimensions, is being built today.

"Tomorrow it will be too late."