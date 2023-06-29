Ukraine's Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh has questioned the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) change of stance regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in world sport.

After Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the governing body recommended that International Federations implement a blanket ban on the two.

It then changed to suggest athletes from the two be reinstated as neutrals, provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated with the military.

"Thomas Bach said at the start of the war he supported us and stayed in a strong position," Mahuchikh said about the IOC President, as reported by The Associated Press.

"But now it's not changed in the situation in Ukraine.

"Why did they change?"

The IOC claim that banning athletes based solely on nationality was discrimination but the 21-year-old does not agree.

She wants to ensure that Russia and Belarus are not able to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 next year.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh is determined to have Russia and Belarus completely banned from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"It is very difficult to compete with people who destroyed your country. Really every day the Russians do missile attacks to all territories of Ukraine," said Mahuchikh.

"I don't know what [more] we should do because we talk about and showed what they do.

"But, of course, we have people who support us and who understand the whole situation that happened.

"We are one year before the Olympics.

"We will do everything possible that the Russians and Belarusians are not allowed to go to the Paris Olympics."

High jumper Mahuchikh will not have to worry about competing with Russians and Belarusians in her sport in non-Olympic competitions at least.

World Athletics has taken one of the strongest stances in solidarity with Ukraine by enforcing a complete ban.

For this, the 21-year-old has expressed her gratitude to the organisation's President Sebastian Coe.