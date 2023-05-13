Home sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala earned a third consecutive men’s 100 metres win at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, finishing the meeting on a high note as he clocked 9.84 seconds, the fastest time of the season so far.

Although he wasn’t able to better the African record of 9.77 he set in the thin air of the Kenyan capital two years ago, the 27-year-old Commonwealth champion was too fast for two top American sprinters.

Olympic and world 200m silver medallist Kenny Bednarek was second in 9.98 and world 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams was third in 10.03.

Omanyala, who ran a wind-assisted 9.78 to win at the recent Botswana Grand Prix, remains unbeaten this season.

Ending the @KipKeinoClassic with a bang 🔥@Ferdiomanyala reigns in the men's 100m as he clocks a world-leading 9.84 to grab the victory in a packed Kasarani Stadium 🥳#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/LNQa2Ah2CQ — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 13, 2023

Just over a week after setting the fastest women’s 100m time of the season in clocking 10.76 at the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha, Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States won the women’s 200m in 22.07 - just 0.07 seconds off her personal best.

Ukraine’s double world silver medallist and Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh got her season off to a soaring start as she won the women’s high jump with 2.00 metres, the best height achieved outdoors this year.

There were outstanding middle distance victories for home runners in this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting at a packed Kasarani Stadium.

Eighteen-year-old Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the 800m in a 2023 world-leading 1min 43.32sec, just edging out compatriot Wyclife Kinyamal, the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth champion, who recorded 1:43.66.

Commonwealth women’s 800m champion Mary Moraa danced in delight after recording a win in 1:58.83.

The men’s 1500m was won by Reynold Cheruiyot in 3:32.01, also a 2023 world-leading mark.

World lead 🤩



Yaroslava Mahuchikh flies over 2.00m in her very first competition of the outdoor season.



More to come 👀#ContinentalTourGold pic.twitter.com/CSNOjzcRqy — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 13, 2023

After a knee problem ruled out the appearance of Jamaica’s 36-year-old women’s world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Twanisha Terry of the United States took full advantage to win with a wind-assisted time of 10.86.

Zambia’s Commonwealth men’s 400m champion Muzala Samukonga, who has improved his personal best this season to 43.91, won in a meeting record of 44.25, with Vernon Norwood of the United States second in 44.68.

Poland’s triple Olympic champion and four-time world champion in the women’s hammer throw, Anita Wlodarczyk, made an encouraging comeback after missing the key part of last season with a thigh muscle injury incurred in June while apprehending a criminal who had attempted to steal her car.

The 37-year-old, who won in Nairobi last year with an African all-comers' record of 78.06m, finished third this time round with 70.27m.