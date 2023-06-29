A United States Federal Court has dismissed Hans Niemann's $100 million (£79 million/€92 million) defamation lawsuit against Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and chess.com.

District Court Judge Audrey Fleissig rejected the American's claims that Carlsen and chess.com falsely accused him of cheating.

Niemann also alleged they broke antitrust laws by colluding to exclude him from lucrative tournaments.

Fleissig also found she did not have jurisdiction over Niemann's state law claims for defamation and breach of contract.

The 19-year-old's lawyers claimed that the decision had "absolutely no impact" on their ability to pursue the defamation claims in a State Court, which they say is now their intention.

An Attorney for Carlsen, the highest-ranked chess player in history, said that the court rejected Niemann's bid to recover an "underserved windfall in Missouri Federal Court".

The legal battle was launched in October 2022 by Niemann, who brought the action forward to "recover from the devastating damages that defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career, and life by egregiously defaming him and unlawfully colluding to blacklist him from the profession to which he has dedicated his life," according to his filing.

Magnus Carlsen accused Hans Niemann of cheating after his loss to the American at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup ©Getty Images

It followed Niemann's shock victory over the Norwegian at the Sinquefield Cup in Missouri one month prior.

Chess.com then appeared to back up Carlsen's claims when it said that it was likely that Niemann had cheated in more than 100 online games.

The platform merged with Carlsen's online chess company in December 2022.

Niemann claims he lost out on millions of dollars in potential winnings after being allegedly blacklisted from major tournaments.

Niemann had admitted to cheating in online competitions when he was younger but has rejected any allegations he used foul play to upset Carlsen.

He has been accused of using a vibrating sex toy during over-the-board, or traditional, chess that would indicate to him where to move pieces.

He is insistent that he is "clean" and has said is willing to play naked to prove his innocence.