The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is set to launch an investigation into world champion Magnus Carlsen's allegations that American opponent Hans Niemann has been guilty of cheating more widely than he has admitted.

Norwegian player Carlsen, world chess champion since 2013, withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in the United States earlier this month after his surprise defeat to Niemann.

He then pulled out of a match against Niemann at the online Meltwater Champions Chess Tour's Julius Baer Generation Cup after just one move.

Niemann has admitted to cheating in online matches with the help of computer assistance when he was younger, but vehemently denied any foul play in over-the-board contests.

The 19-year-old has said he is willing to play naked to prove his innocence, and claimed those who are levying the allegations against him are attempting to ruin his career.

However, following widespread speculation and a cryptic social media video clip posted by Carlsen, he directly accused Niemann of cheating earlier this week.

"I believe that Niemann has cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted," Carlsen claimed.

"His over-the-board progress has been unusual, and throughout our game in the Sinquefield Cup I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I only think a handful of players can do."

Norway's Magnus Carlsen directly accused American Hans Niemann of foul play earlier this week ©Getty Images

The FIDE Fair Play Commission plans to create a three-member investigatory panel to probe the controversy, which would have the power to call for a consultation with external experts for analysis.

This would seek to examine Carlsen's allegations against Niemann, and the American's comments with regards to online chess.

The Commission's chairperson Salomeja Zaksaite outlined that it aims to examine the circumstances, compile and analyse all available data and evidence and establish facts and allegations made in the public domain.

Zaksaite insisted that the panel will ensure that both parties' rights are protected, and urged: "In the best interest of the chess community, we would kindly ask the public to refrain from speculations on the outcomes and potential sanctions until all available facts are well considered, and a proper investigation is finalised."

Carlsen is considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time, but the five-time world champion announced in July that he will not defend his crown at next year's World Chess Championship.